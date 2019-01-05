Charlie McAvoy Injury: Bruce Cassidy Offers Update On Bruins Blueliner

Charlie McAvoy is on the mend — albeit at a frustratingly slow pace.
The Boston Bruins defenseman has missed his team’s last three games while nursing a mysterious lower-body injury. And McAvoy also will sit out Boston’s all-important game Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy offered an update on McAvoy prior to Saturday’s optional skate.
McAvoy has battled injuries throughout his third season, first missing extended time with a concussion before his recent spat with a lower-body ailment.
The 21-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through 17 games played this season.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
