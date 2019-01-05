Charlie McAvoy Injury: Bruce Cassidy Offers Update On Bruins Blueliner

Charlie McAvoy is on the mend — albeit at a frustratingly slow pace.

The Boston Bruins defenseman has missed his team’s last three games while nursing a mysterious lower-body injury. And McAvoy also will sit out Boston’s all-important game Saturday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy offered an update on McAvoy prior to Saturday’s optional skate.

Bruce Cassidy on Charlie McAvoy: "Charlie's gonna get on the ice early next week. I don’t have a real good update on how much time he’ll need on the ice. But when he’s on the ice, he’s a lot closer. Would hope later in the week he’s a lot closer, whether that’s Thurs. or Sat." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 5, 2019

McAvoy has battled injuries throughout his third season, first missing extended time with a concussion before his recent spat with a lower-body ailment.

The 21-year-old has one goal and 10 assists through 17 games played this season.

