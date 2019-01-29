Charlie Weis Predicts Patriots Will ‘Stomp On’ Rams In Super Bowl LIII

Charlie Weis fully expects the New England Patriots to take care of business Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

In fact, the former Patriots offensive coordinator is anticipating a blowout.

“I think the (Patriots) are going to stomp on them,” Weis said Tuesday on WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan,” per WEEI.com. “I think the game is going to go one of two ways, and not to be a hypocrite and play both sides of the fence, I believe the Pats are going to stomp them. That is what I think is going to happen. Now with that being said, if the Rams can stop the running game, and double (Julian) Edelman, I think they will have a chance.”

OK, so Weis didn’t fully write off the Rams, although he’s obviously leaning in that direction. Los Angeles went 13-3 during the regular season and knocked off the New Orleans Saints — the NFC’s No. 1 seed — en route to reaching Super Bowl LIII. The Patriots will have their hands full.

But Weis sounds very confident New England will secure its sixth title in its ninth Super Bowl appearance of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, unless Los Angeles’ defense steps up on the big stage.

“(The Rams) have to do two things. Their front four has to stop the run game,” Weis said. “That is the first thing they have to do because the Rams run defense has basically been non-existent most of the year. They showed up the last couple of weeks, because part of what the Patriots are right now is they run the ball very, very efficiently. If you can stop the running game without having to bring extra guys into stop the running game — basically, the outside receivers for the Patriots are nondescript. Not that they don’t make any plays, but they are nondescript​.

“Really, the (Patriots) offense runs between Edelman and (Rob) Gronkowski. And in the passing game James White and in the running game (Sony) Michel. If you can get into a game where you can stop the running game and try to minimize the damage to Edelman, then you are going to have a chance.”

Weis spent five seasons as New England’s offensive coordinator from 2000 through 2004, winning three Super Bowl titles alongside Brady and Belichick. The Patriots’ first championship, of course, came against the Rams, who at the time were based in St. Louis.

