Chase Elliott Reveals Who He’ll Look To If He’s Worried About Getting Fired

Chase Elliott likely doesn’t have to worry about getting fired for a long, long time.

But if the Hendrick Motorsports driver ever gets a little paranoid, then he knows which NASCAR reporter to turn to.

SportsBusiness Journal’s Adam Stern reported Monday that NASCAR intends to make Nashville the new home of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series awards. And, judging by Elliott’s reply, the 23-year-old was impressed by Stern’s reporting.

Check out this tweet:

If I ever wanna know if I’m about to get fired I’m gunna ask you, you’ve got some serious insiders around town up there so it seems sir — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 7, 2019

It’s hard to blame Elliott, as Stern has been responsible for some of the most noteworthy NASCAR reporting in recent years.

Elliott entered NASCAR as one of the most hyped prospects in years. But the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott struggled in his first two-plus seasons, going winless through 98 career Cup races.

2018 was kinder to the racing prodigy, however, as Elliott visited victory lane three teams and went deep into the NASCAR Playoffs. He should be in the Hendrick garage for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images