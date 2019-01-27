Chasing History: NESN Adds Nightly Super Bowl LIII Preview Show

The New England Patriots are just a week away from taking the field for Super Bowl LIII, and NESN will have you covered with you all need to know leading up to the big game.

There will be plenty of action before the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, including Monday’s Opening Night as well as Radio Row.

Here’s what you can look forward to seeing on NESN in the week leading up to Super Sunday:

Chasing History: Countdown to 53

NESN will add a nightly Super Bowl preview show called “Chasing History: Countdown to 53” which will run Monday through Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. NESN anchor Kacie McDonnell (@KacieMcDonnell) will host the show from the NESN studios with Jahmai Webster (@WebsterOnTV) and three-time Super Bowl Champion Matt Chatham (@chatham58) leading the network’s coverage from Atlanta.

Joining McDonnell in studio each night will be former Patriots defensive tackle Joe Vellano and former Patriots running back Sammy Morris. Vellano was with the Patriots when they won Super Bowl XLIX in 2015 and played against New England in Super Bowl LI as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Morris played four seasons with the Pats beginning in 2007, rushing for almost 1,500 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns.

NESN also will have additional Super Bowl LIII coverage on its regularly scheduled sports news programs:

• NESN Sports Today – immediately following “Chasing History: Countdown to 53”

• NESN Sports Update – every morning between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET.

NESN.com on Radio Row for 4th Consecutive Year

For the fourth consecutive year, NESN.com will be on Radio Row, joining more than 100 media organizations that will originate radio, television and digital broadcasts during the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

Beginning Monday, Jan. 28 through Friday, Feb. 1, NESN.com’s video hosts Michaela Vernava (@MichaelaNESN) and Rachel Holt (@ItsRachelHolt) along with Patriots writers Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) and Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) will interview athletes, celebrities and football experts to entertain and inform fans leading up to the big game.