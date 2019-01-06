Chris Wagner Capitalizes On Sabres Turnover With First-Period Goal

If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

It sure looked like Chris Wagner gave the Boston Bruins a 1-0 lead less than 30 seconds into their Saturday night tilt with the Buffalo Sabres, but the officials waved it off due to goaltender interference. There was no doubt about Wagner’s tally near the halfway point of the first period, however, as the first-year Bruin jumped on a loose puck and beat Linus Ullmark’s glove side.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports