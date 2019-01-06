Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Chris Wagner Capitalizes On Sabres Turnover With First-Period Goal

by on Sat, Jan 5, 2019 at 8:47PM

If at first you don’t succeed, try again.

It sure looked like Chris Wagner gave the Boston Bruins a 1-0 lead less than 30 seconds into their Saturday night tilt with the Buffalo Sabres, but the officials waved it off due to goaltender interference. There was no doubt about Wagner’s tally near the halfway point of the first period, however, as the first-year Bruin jumped on a loose puck and beat Linus Ullmark’s glove side.

To see a replay of Wagner’s nullified tally and fifth goal of the season at TD Garden, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

TMZ logo

© 2019 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties