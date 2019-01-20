Chris Wagner Continuing To Bring Energy, Create Chances For Bruins

Whether or not it ends up on the stat sheet, you can count on Chris Wagner making an impact.

The Boston Bruins winger entered Saturday’s game against the New York Rangers slashing 3-3-6 in his last 11 games. Meanwhile, Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey came into the contest slashing 1-3-4 in his last two games.

By the time the second period finished up, both players had logged over 10 minutes of ice time, and in that stretch Wagner had registered four shots, while Vesey had none.

To see how they compared, check out the “Bruins Breakaway Live” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images