Colin Cowherd Details Huge Difference Between Bill Belichick, Nick Saban

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick have plenty in common when it comes to football. Belichick could be pegged as the best current coach in the NFL, while the same could be said about Saban at Alabama. They’ve also both led their respective teams to multiple championship titles over the years.
The two even are good friends. But despite all of that, there’s one glaring difference.
According to Colin Cowherd, at least.
During Tuesday’s episode of FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd,” he detailed what really separates the two coaches.
Take a listen:
Regardless of Cowherd’s opinion, there’s no doubting the success of Saban and Belichick, even though Saban’s Crimson Tide suffered a 44-16 loss in the College Football Playoff Championship to the Clemson Tigers on Monday. Belichick and Co., meanwhile, are preparing for their AFC Divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP