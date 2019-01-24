Colin Cowherd Pinpoints Main Reason For Tom Brady, Patriots’ Sustained Success

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have been reigning over the NFL for 18 seasons and once again find themselves back in the Super Bowl despite having one of the least talented teams in the Brady-Bill Belichick era.

So, how were Brady and the Patriots able to continue their run of success despite the “odds being stacked against them,” according to the 41-year-old quarterback.

Colin Cowherd believes New England’s sustained success boils down to one thing in particular: Brady’s ability to get his teammates to buy in, especially to the “nobody believes in us” mantra the Patriots have been preaching during this playoff run.

"Tom Brady is the sports version of Tony Robbins. He's the best player on an 18-year dynasty and has convinced everybody in New England that nobody likes us, nobody believes in us, nobody thinks we can win." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/UyIELUUEQI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 24, 2019

While Brady and the Patriots normally claim they tune out the noise surrounding them, a few players, including Brady, revealed following their AFC Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers that they have heard their doubters talking about their demise all season and it has motivated them. That was even more apparent after the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs when Brady shredded New England’s haters in a postgame embrace with wide receiver Chris Hogan.

The Patriots certainly believe they are the underdog heading into their Super Bowl LIII matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, or at least they want everyone to think they do.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images