Colin Kaepernick’s Camp Refutes Travis Scott’s Super Bowl ‘Understanding’ Claim

Travis Scott will perform with Maroon 5 and Big Boi during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta on Feb. 3, but his agreement to appear in the NFL’s biggest game apparently isn’t sitting well with Colin Kaepernick.

The former NFL quarterback and Scott had a conversation before the rapper officially committed to the halftime show and there was “mutual respect and understanding” as to why Scott decided to perform, according to a report from Variety.

“Scott and Kaepernick had at least one phone conversation before the rapper confirmed his Super Bowl appearance, sources tell Variety,” Variety’s Jed Asward wrote. “A source close to Scott said that while the two did not necessarily agree, they emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding, with the rapper taking the stance that everyone makes a statement in their own way and he felt that the money going toward Dream Corps, combined with the platform provided by the Super Bowl, will do some good.”

But that’s not how the conversation went at all, according to Kaepernick’s girlfriend.

There is NO mutual respect and there is NO understanding for anyone working against @Kaepernick7 PERIOD. #stoplying https://t.co/0HB6kcWJRG — NESSA (@nessnitty) January 16, 2019

Kaepernick retweeted a few NFSW tweets from his personal Twitter account, essentially saying he doesn’t approve of Scott’s decision. While Kaepernick didn’t personally tweet he disapproved, his retweets nevertheless are compelling.

Scott and the NFL will be donating $500,000 to Dream Corps, a non-profit social-justice organization, something Scott made sure would happen before committing to the halftime show.

