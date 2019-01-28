Colts’ Adam Vinatieri Could See Tom Brady Playing ‘Another Five Years’

If anyone knows what it’s like to play well into their 40s, it’s Adam Vinatieri, and the 46-year-old Indianapolis Colts kicker believes Tom Brady can do it too.

Vinatieri recently agreed to a one-year contract to stay in Indianapolis for a 14th season — his 24th in the NFL.

Brady, as you know, will be playing in his third consecutive Super Bowl and making his ninth appearance in the league’s biggest game at age 41. He’s made it abundantly clear he has zero intention of Feb. 3 being his last game, despite many believing he should call it quits if the New England Patriots win.

Vinatieri explained why Brady could play “another five years” Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up!,” and his answer certainly won’t disappoint New England fans.

“He’s amazing, and why wouldn’t he keep going?” Vinatieri said. “He’s still at the top of the league, he’s still at the top of his game. He’s producing huge wins and record-breaking seasons every year. So, if he’s feeling good and still loving it, why wouldn’t he keep going? I could see him playing another five years.”

While Brady didn’t look as sharp this season as he had in previous years, there’s no denying he still excelled on the gridiron. He and the Patriots hope to cap off a wild 2018 NFL season with a sixth Super Bowl victory — which would tie them with the Pittsburgh Steelers — against the Los Angeles Rams.

