Could Kyrie Irving Join Lakers? Chris Broussard Floats Interesting Idea

After months and months of chatter following the blockbuster trade two summers ago, attention given toward Kyrie Irving’s relationship with LeBron James largely had died down.

But thanks to one candid revelation Wednesday night, it all came flooding back.

Following the Boston Celtics’ win over the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden, Irving disclosed some details about a phone call with James last weekend. The star point guard reached out to his former teammate not only for leadership advice, but also to apologize for his lack of maturity during their days in Cleveland.

While some might have viewed Irving’s actions as a big step in his growth as the Celtics leader, Chris Broussard is looking at it from multiple angles. And during Thursday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Broussard laid out a handful of reasons why an Irving-James reunion could make sense for all parties involved.

"Kyrie has to ask himself: Do I want the responsibility of being the team leader? If he does, he'll either stay in Boston, go to New York or Brooklyn. If he decides I just want to ball and win titles, he could look at joining LeBron with the Lakers." — Chris Broussard

It’s worth noting that amid Irving’s divulgence he made it clear he wanted to be the leader of a team at the time of his Cavaliers trade request, and still maintains those desires. Of course, Irving’s mindset very well could change, especially if the Celtics fall exceedingly short of meeting their expectations.

But arguably the point Broussard makes that is most up for debate is projecting Irving’s legacy. While the 26-year-old very well could bolster his résumé by joining the Los Angeles Lakers, would another title alongside James be valued more than a championship elsewhere? Considering the Celtics’ rich history, winning a ring in Boston as the clear-cut leader of the franchise would skyrocket Irving’s stock.

All told, Broussard might be fantasizing a bit much here, but until Irving signs the dotted line next summer, you really can’t rule anything out for the future of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports