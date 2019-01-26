Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers Enjoy Romantic Retreat In New Instagram

Yet again, Aaron Rodgers isn’t spending late January prepping for the Super Bowl.

His backup plan is nothing to snuff at, however.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback and his girlfriend, retired NASCAR star Danica Patrick, are enjoying a romantic getaway somewhere in New Zealand. And Patrick, as she has so many times before, shared a photo of the two lovebirds in a new Instagram post.

Check it out:

Seems a little warm for a leather jacket — but who are we to judge?

