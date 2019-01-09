Danton Heinen Snaps Scoring Drought With First-Period Goal Vs. Wild

Sometimes, all you need is a lucky bounce.

Danton Heinen notched his first goal since Dec. 11 with a first-period deflection off a John Moore point shot to give the Bruins an early lead against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at TD Garden.

The goal was a result of a strong shift from Moore and fellow blueliner Torey Krug, who each kept the puck alive in the B’s offensive zone, ultimately leading to Heinen’s 5th tally on the campaign.

To see the sequence, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images