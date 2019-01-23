David Andrews Aptly Compares Winning Super Bowl To Getting Married

FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews drew an analogy between winning a Super Bowl and getting married as the New England Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium on Wednesday after a day off. The starting center is hoping to have one more Super Bowl ring than wedding band by the end of next week.

Andrews, who’s set to start his third Super Bowl in four seasons, was asked what he remembers from Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons.

“Winning. That’s all that really matters,” Andrews said. “That’s really all you remember. It’s kind of like your wedding day — everyone freaks about all these little details and all this stuff but no one really remembers all that at the end of the day. Just kinda remember the results of the wedding, so I guess, that’s kind of like a football — Super Bowl. It’s a huge event, but really all that matters and all you’re really going to remember is whether you won or lost.”

Now eleven days out from Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams, the Patriots have chosen the ring, they’ve proposed and bought a dress, and now they’re in the monotonous phase of picking chairs, silverware, and centerpieces before the big day.

“Kind of like your wedding too. It’s just such a blur,” Andrews said about the Super Bowl. “I’d say it takes a little while for it to sink in, and I’ve been on both sides of it, and like I said, nothing compares to the winning versus losing. Whatever happened that week it’s not as memorable, I guess.”

If the Patriots do beat the Rams, Andrews, who got married during the 2017 offseason after winning Super Bowl LI, won’t remember all the practices, interviews and obligations before the game. He’ll only remember the actual event.

“That’s the only thing that matters,” Andrews said. “The result. That’s what you remember, that’s what you care about, that’s why you play the game.”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images