David Andrews, Marcus Cannon Praise Patriots Fans Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

FOXBORO — One thing throughout the Patriots’ dynasty that has remained consistent, aside from the stellar play of Tom Brady, is the support of the New England fans.

Ever since owner Robert Kraft bought the team in 1994, the Patriots have sold out every single home game. That’s a whopping 25 seasons in a row without an empty seat in Foxboro.

Although the fans aren’t the ones battling on the field each Sunday, the players are appreciative of all of the love they receive.

Patriots center David Andrews was pumped up about the fans Monday afternoon.

“Yeah, I know they’re excited,” Andrews said. “We have awesome fans. I know they’re ready to go and they’ll be down in Atlanta.”

Offensive tackle Marcus Cannon echoed his teammate’s sentiments.

“They always got our back,” Cannon said. “Win, lose or draw they always got our back. You try to see all of the fans out there hooting and hollering throughout the game.”

The Patriots surely are hoping their fans show up in abundance Feb. 3 when the AFC champions battle the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports