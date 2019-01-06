David Backes Helps Create Scoring Opportunities In First Period Vs. Sabres

Well, it looks like rust won’t be too much of a factor for David Backes.

Backes returned to the ice Saturday night for the Boston Bruins’ tilt against the Buffalo Sabres after serving a three-game suspension. The veteran forward, playing on Boston’s second line, looked fairly sharp in the first period, including three shots on net.

Following the first frame at TD Garden, NESN’s Billy Jaffe broke down Backes’ return to game action. To hear what he had to say, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports