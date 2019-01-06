David Backes, Tuukka Rask Break Down Bruins’ Victory Over Sabres

The Boston Bruins are on a roll.

The B’s extended their win streak to four Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. The Atlantic Division rivals entered the matchup deadlocked at 50 points each, so the finale of their regular-season series turned out to be a positively impactful one for Boston.

After the game, David Backes and Tuukka Rask broke down the Bruins’ latest win. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.