David Pastrnak Lone Bruins Player To Be Elected To NHL All-Star Game

David Pastrnak will continue to add to his impressive 2018-19 season when he takes the ice in his first NHL All-Star Game after he originally wasn’t even included on the ballot.

You've been waiting, so here they are. The 2019 @Honda #NHLAllStar Game rosters! Top to bottom, the Atlantic is looking sharp. pic.twitter.com/dq92iCTGt7 — NHL (@NHL) January 2, 2019

The Bruins winger is the only member of the Boston squad to earn the honor. The nod comes a day after the 22-year-old appeared in his first Winter Classic where he scored the first goal for the B’s en route to a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask and Zdeno Chara were other members of the Black and Gold to receive a nomination.

Pastrnak is in the midst of a stellar season with 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists) through the team’s first 40 games and is part of what easily could be the NHL’s best first line.

The All-Star Game will be held at SAP Center in San Jose on Jan. 26.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images