David Pastrnak Pots League-Leading 15th Power-Play Goal To Put Bruins Up Early

by on Thu, Jan 31, 2019 at 8:53PM

David Pastrnak scored once again.

The Boston Bruins winger added to his goal total when he tallied his 29th of the season Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. Pastrnak’s 15 power-play goals lead the league.

Boston’s great rotation on the man advantage allowed them to go up early in the first period. The quick movement resulted in Torey Krug finding Pastrnak on the opposite side of the ice for the goal.

To hear NESN’s Andy Brickley break down the play, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above.

