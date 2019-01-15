Deion Sanders Offers Kyler Murray Interesting Advice On MLB Vs. NFL Decision

Kyler Murray appears to be leaning toward leaving the diamond behind in favor of the gridiron.

The 2018 Heisman Trophy winner announced Monday he would declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, with many projecting the 5-foot-9 signal-caller to be a first-round draft pick.

Murray was drafted by the Oakland Athletics with the ninth overall selection in the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, and was expected to join the club in spring training come February. While Murray still can choose baseball, it looks like his heart is with football.

But former two-sport star Deion Sanders believes the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback should set down his helmet and walk away.

From his own experience, Deion Sanders advises Kyler Murray to choose baseball. pic.twitter.com/Ouq6UBQyKi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2019

Sanders played 14 seasons in the NFL and was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. “Prime Time” also played in the majors for parts of nine seasons, seeing time with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.

Murray is an athletic wonder who has the ability to dazzle in the NFL. While his size might cause some to question whether he can make it in football, the new-era of wide-open offenses should play to his strengths.

Of course, the long-term health benefits favor playing baseball, but the money and fame are in football if you can prove to be a star. And Murray certainly has the potential to be one of the faces of the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images