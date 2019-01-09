Deshaun Watson Shuts Down ESPN Radio Host After Ridiculous Criticism

Deshuan Watson isn’t afraid to clap back on Twitter.
Watson and the Houston Texans suffered a disappointing loss Saturday to the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Wild Card Round. And two days later, Watson, A Clemson product, was on the sidelines at Levi’s Stadium to watch his alma mater destroy Alabama in the College Football National Championship. Watson, understandably excited, tweeted videos from the on-field celebration after the Tigers’ dominant victory.
No big deal, right?
Well, don’t tell that to ESPN Nashville radio host Patrick Bet-David, who called out Watson in a grumpy-as-hell tweet.
Here’s Watson’s perfect response:
Listen, we get it: The last thing Texans fans want to see is their franchise quarterback looking anything other than devastated after yet another playoff loss.
But Watson, who led the Tigers to a victory over the Tide in the 2017 National Championship Game, shouldn’t be knocked for cheering on his school. Plus, many of Watsons former teammates still play for Clemson.
But hey, some people are just gonna hate.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP