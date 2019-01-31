Does Bill Belichick Have Book Plans? Patriots Coach Has Great Response

It’s anyone’s guess as to what Bill Belichick will do once he’s no longer head coach of the New England Patriots, but it sounds like he’s keeping his options open.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Belichick was asked whether he’d consider eventually writing a book to shed light on his football philosophies. While the Patriots head man expectedly redirected the attention to Sunday’s game, he quickly gauged the market before putting the inquiry by the wayside.

"Will you write a book once you retire?" Bill Belichick: "We're just trying to get ready for the Rams…would you buy one?" 🤣 📺: #SuperBowl Live pic.twitter.com/ffVP8omTLC — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 30, 2019

Hey, as Belichick will tell you, it never hurts to be ahead of the game in your preparation.

The Patriots will close the book on their 2018 season when they square off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

