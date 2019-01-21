Donald Trump Lobbies For Curt Schilling To Get Voted Into Hall Of Fame

Government shutdown be damned, Donald Trump is gonna tweet about his sports.

The United States President kicked things off Sunday night by congratulating the New England Patriots on reaching Super Bowl LII. And Trump followed that up by randomly imploring baseball writers to vote Curt Schilling into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Take a look:

Curt Schilling deserves to be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. Great record, especially when under pressure and when it mattered most. Do what everyone in Baseball knows is right! @marklevinshow — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2019

This is Schilling’s seventh year on the ballot, following a year in which he received votes from 51.2 percent of qualifying voters. A player must appear on 75 percent of ballots to earn enshrinement.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Schilling, a World Series hero for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox, will get the nod.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class will be announced Tuesday night at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jasper Colt/USA TODAY Images