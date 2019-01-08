‘Drake Curse’ Strikes Alabama In Loss To Clemson For National Championship

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide should have known the end was nigh when Drake appeared on their bandwagon.
Neutral college football observers have joined Alabama fans in blaming Drake for their team’s 44-16 loss to Clemson on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Alabama noticed last week when Drake shared a New Year’s motivational video, in which he sported one of the Crimson Tide’s hooded sweatshirts.
That might have been the beginning of the end of Alabama’s undefeated campaign, as teams the rap artists supports have a penchant for coming up short.
Several Twitter users blamed Drake for Alabama’s loss (or in the case of Clemson fans thanked him for the win).
Some of them even suggested other teams Drake might want to support, while others want to keep him far away from their sides.
Never change, internet.
Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images
