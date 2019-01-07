Eagles’ Chris Long Had Perfect Reaction On Twitter After Wild Win Over Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles stunned the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and Philly defensive end Chris Long had the perfect reaction.

Up by one with 10 seconds to play, Bears kicker Cody Parkey hit the post twice on the would-be game-winning field goal, giving the sixth-seeded Eagles the wild upset.

Folks all around the country were floored by what happened, and it’s clear the players felt the same way. After the game, Long took to Twitter to share a one-word message.

Wow — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 7, 2019

Yep, that was everyone’s reaction.

Now, the Eagles’ pursuit to defend their Super Bowl title will be move on to the top-seeded New Orleans Saints.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images