Eagles Fans Venmo Bears’ Cody Parkey As Thanks For Missed Field Goal

Philadelphia Eagles fans got a gift Sunday night at Soldier Field when Chicago Bears field goal kicker Cody Parkey clanked a game-winning field goal attempt off the upright and the crossbar, allowing the defending Super Bowl champions to escape with a 16-15 win.
Parkey’s game-winning attempt appeared to have been tipped upon further examination of the replay, but that didn’t stop Bears fans from drowning him in boos as he left the field.
While the Auburn product was devastated after the loss, Eagles fans at least tried to brighten his night a little bit, as a number of Philly’s friendliest supporters sent the kicker, or someone with a similar name, money on Venmo for helping the Birds advance to the NFC Divisional Round against the New Orleans Saints.
Parkey appears to have deactivated his Venmo account, but a number of users have changed their name to Cody Parkey in an attempt to cash in, and it seems to be working a little bit.
Bears fans took a different approach to the doink, as one of Chicago’s faithful apparently set up a “GoFundMe” to help the team buyout Parkey’s contract. The kicker signed a four-year, $15 million contract last offseason of which 60 percent is guaranteed
Parkey went 23-for-30 in the regular season and hit on his first three attempts Sunday night, but his sixth hit upright of the season might be the final one he drills in the Windy City.
