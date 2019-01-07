Eagles Fans Venmo Bears’ Cody Parkey As Thanks For Missed Field Goal

Philadelphia Eagles fans got a gift Sunday night at Soldier Field when Chicago Bears field goal kicker Cody Parkey clanked a game-winning field goal attempt off the upright and the crossbar, allowing the defending Super Bowl champions to escape with a 16-15 win.

Parkey’s game-winning attempt appeared to have been tipped upon further examination of the replay, but that didn’t stop Bears fans from drowning him in boos as he left the field.

While the Auburn product was devastated after the loss, Eagles fans at least tried to brighten his night a little bit, as a number of Philly’s friendliest supporters sent the kicker, or someone with a similar name, money on Venmo for helping the Birds advance to the NFC Divisional Round against the New Orleans Saints.

Feel for Cody Parkey, but the fact that Eagles fans are blowing up his Venmo or someone blessed with the same name is absolutely wild pic.twitter.com/jn3EQZd3Kl — Drew Casey (@Drew__Casey) January 7, 2019

Parkey appears to have deactivated his Venmo account, but a number of users have changed their name to Cody Parkey in an attempt to cash in, and it seems to be working a little bit.

Eagles fans Venmoing anyone with the username Cody Parkey as a thanks for the missed field goal. Get that free money if you can. pic.twitter.com/0uqtl2uboS — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) January 7, 2019

Bears fans took a different approach to the doink, as one of Chicago’s faithful apparently set up a “GoFundMe” to help the team buyout Parkey’s contract. The kicker signed a four-year, $15 million contract last offseason of which 60 percent is guaranteed

Parkey went 23-for-30 in the regular season and hit on his first three attempts Sunday night, but his sixth hit upright of the season might be the final one he drills in the Windy City.

