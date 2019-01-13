Eagles Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFC Divisional Round Game Online

For much of the regular season it looked like the Philadelphia Eagles would miss the playoffs, but alas, Sunday they will have a chance to advance to their second straight NFC Championship Game.

The sixth-seeded reigning Super Bowl champs will be in New Orleans on Sunday for a divisional-round tilt with the top-seeded Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

It will be nothing short of remarkable if the Eagles win, as the Saints have been an absolute unit all season, using an electric offense to make up for any defensive shortcomings.

Oh, and the Saints dismantled the Eagles 48-7 during the regular season.

Here’s how to watch Eagles vs. Saints:

Start Time: Sunday, Jan. 13, at 4:40 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images