Elizabeth Warren Has Message For All The Patriots Haters Out There

Elizabeth Warren is proud to be a card-carrying member of Patriots nation.

The Massachusetts senator recently was tracked down by TMZ and asked how she felt about New England’s divisional-round win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Warren, clearly excited her team is in the AFC Championship Game, offered a tongue-in-cheek jab at Patriots haters.

Take a look:

Not quite as resounding as Kyle Van Noys’s takedown of Max Kellerman, but it’ll do.

Warren, of course, is gearing up for a run at the United States presidency in 2020. Should she eventually take residency in the Oval Office, one has to wonder what type of feast she’ll prepare when champions visit the White House.

#Hamberders.

Thumbnail photo via Jarrad Hendersen/USA TODAY Images