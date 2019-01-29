Eric Decker Explains Patriots’ Consistency Over Years With (Obvious) Theory

Eric Decker isn’t expecting another New England Patriots-like dynasty to arise anytime soon, and neither should you.

The former NFL wide explained why the Patriots have been so successful for so long Monday during his appearance on CBS’ “Reiter’s Block.” Decker, who spent most of training camp 2018 with the Patriots, told host Bill Reiter he credits owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady for New England’s remarkable consistency.

“I think it starts at the top, you’ve got a great owner in (Robert) Kraft, Bill Belichick will go down as … the greatest coach in the NFL in my opinion,” Decker said. “Tom Brady at the helm — you’re going to win a lot of ballgames. But just that combination.”

Decker spent almost the entirety his eight-year NFL career rivaling the Patriots as a Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans player. He signed with New England last August but retired suddenly a few weeks later. However, he learned in his short stint as a Patriot why the team is set to play in its third consecutive Super Bowl and its ninth in the last 17 years.

“Spending time in the locker room, sitting in meetings… I think I digested and learned more football in that short … two weeks than in most of my career,” Decker continued. “And the guys in the locker room, they understand what their job is — what their role is — they’ve got a great system they do over there. And the way they train, they get themselves physically and mentally in shape to last this long, that’s why they’re in this big game.”

Decker didn’t reveal whether he wishes he had played out the season with the Patriots. Nor did he offer a prediction for Super Bowl LIII, which will take place Sunday in Atlanta, Ga., between the Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. Maybe he doesn’t have to in order for us to determine the answer to both questions.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images