Eric Dickerson Rips Patriots For ‘Cheating’ Rams In Super Bowl XXXVI

Eric Dickerson is one seriously salty individual.

The Hall of Fame running back has turned into one of the biggest New England Patriots haters on the block, an animosity that apparently stems from the Patriots beating the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Dickerson, who played parts five seasons with the Rams in the 1980s, didn’t play in that game, as he retired after the 1993 season.

However, Dickerson still wants the Patriots to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and advance to Super Bowl LIII. In a perfect world, the Patriots would square off with the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, so the Rams franchise can exact revenge for being a supposed victim of “Spygate” in 2001.

Dickerson, who picked the Los Angeles Chargers to beat the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round, went on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Monday to face the music. But instead of owning up to prematurely proclaiming the “death” of the Patriots’ dynasty, he unleashed this scorcher:

“I’ll say this to all the Boston fans, as I watch them on social media: We want a rematch in L.A.,” Dickerson said. “We want them back again, because they cheated us. They know they cheated us back in New Orleans — they watched our film.

“We want some more of them.”

(You can click here to watch Dickerson embarrass himself.)

Be careful what you wish for, Eric.

The Patriots on Sunday will look to earn a trip to yet another Super Bowl when they square off with the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Temperatures at Arrowhead Stadium are expected to be well below freezing.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images