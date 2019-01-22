Even Eric Dickerson Was Impressed By ‘Old-Ass Man’ Tom Brady In AFC Championship

It’s fair to say Eric Dickerson is a Tom Brady hater.

Sure, the Hall of Fame running back might respect Brady’s accomplishments. But Dickerson also called the New England Patriots quarterback an “old-ass man” earlier this season and suggested Brady’s time was “coming to an end” — statements that sound hilarious in hindsight.

Even Dickerson couldn’t help but marvel at Brady’s clutch performance Sunday in the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs, though, and thus he heaped praise on the 41-year-old signal-caller Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

"That old ass man was very impressive. Tom is a great QB, probably THE greatest QB. … If you give Tom Brady 2 minutes to go down the field and win the game, you have about a 99.9% chance that's going to happen." — @EricDickerson pic.twitter.com/JyAcraD8Z5 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 21, 2019

Dickerson is a huge Los Angeles Rams supporter, having spent four-plus seasons with the organization from 1983 to 1987. He recently said the Patriots “cheated” the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, thanks to Spygate, and made clear he wanted a rematch this season in Super Bowl LIII.

Well, Dickerson got his wish, as the Rams, like the Patriots, took care of business Sunday, defeating the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game to punch their tickets to Atlanta.

Now, Dickerson might want to cool it with the “old ass man” talk, unless he’s comfortable giving the greatest quarterback of all time even more bulletin-board material to work with.

