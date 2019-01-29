Ex-Bruins Winger Blake Wheeler Continuing To Thrive With Jets

Blake Wheeler has been a steady presence for the Winnipeg Jets for years now, and that’s remained the case during the current season.

The 32-year-old, who played the first two-plus seasons of his career with the Boston Bruins, leads the Jets in points entering Tuesday’s tilt with the B’s. In 49 games this season, Wheeler is slashing 9-52-61 on a potent Jets top line.

To hear more about Wheeler, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images