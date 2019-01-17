Ex-NFL Player Tackles Man He Says Was Peeping Into Daughter’s Window

A Florida man paid the price for the fact Tony Beckham hasn’t lost his athletic gifts.

The former NFL cornerback tackled a man whom he claimed was peeping into his 15-year-old daughter’s bedroom window and committing a lewd sexual act as she was dressing early Monday morning in Wellington, Fla. Beckham told WPBF he spotted the man outside his home and yelled at him, prompting the alleged peeper to run away.

But his escape was in vain, as Beckham chased him down, tackled him and delivered instant retribution.

“I caught him at the apartment over there and we just had a good conversation,” Beckham said.

The conversation with Beckham left the man with a black eye and several broken bones in his face.

Beckham’s wife, Amanda, went outside to find Beckham holding down the man on the ground. She called police, who arrived and arrested the alleged peeping Tom on lewd and lascivious behavior charges.

“I’m sorry that it happened to me,” Beckham said. “I’m sorry that it happened to him. Because he’s never going to do that again on this side of town.”

The Tennessee Titans selected Beckham in the 2002 NFL Draft. He played four seasons for Tennessee until 2005. He spent the 2007 season with the Detroit Lions.

