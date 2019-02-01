Flyers Showing Improvement Under Interim Head Coach Scott Gordon

The Philadelphia Flyers have started to turn things around under new leadership.

The Flyers now are 9-8-2 under interim head coach Scott Gordon and have a jump in their game. Philly is winners of five straight and will look to extend its win streak Thursday night against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images