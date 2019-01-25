Football Now: Breaking Down Patriots-Rams Super Bowl LIII Matchup

We’re less than two weeks away from the final contest of the 2018 NFL season.

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will do battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Patriots will be playing in their third straight Super Bowl, while the Rams will be making their first appearance on football’s biggest stage since 2002.

Football Now presented by Skybook with NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava brings you all of the pre-Super Bowl analysis you need ahead of the big Patriots-Rams matchup in Atlanta.

