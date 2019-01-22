Former Jets Player Believes Chiefs Got Robbed — But His Take Stinks

People will go to extraordinary lengths to call “BS” on a New England Patriots victory.

Take former (and insignificant) New York Jets receiver Rob Carpenter, for example.

Carpenter took to Twitter after the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to complain about the now-infamous offsides penalty called on Dee Ford. As you likely recall, the Chiefs linebacker lined up offsides late in the fourth quarter on a play that resulted in a Tom Brady interception. Had Ford lined up correctly, the interception would have stood, and Kansas City likely would have won the game.

But Carpenter doesn’t have an issue with that call.

No, Carpenter, who actually spent one season with the Patriots in 1991, is flabbergasted that New England tackle Trent Brown wasn’t called for illegal formation.

Take a look at this tweet:

So I just saw this picture of Dee Ford lined up offsides on the play that could have sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. But now look at Brown the LT. Dude is lined up in the backfield. How is he not called for illegal formation? @NFLOfficiating pic.twitter.com/lH6qOeBZL5 — Carp (@robcarpenter81) January 21, 2019

Now, Carpenter might be right. It sure looks like Brown was lined up too far away from the line of scrimmage.

But there’s just one problem: It wouldn’t have mattered.

Had Brown also been flagged on the play, the penalties would’ve offset and the interception still would’ve been nullified. A convenient oversight by Mr. Carpenter.

Yes, the Patriots were gifted five yards on the Ford penalty, so offsetting penalties would’ve resulted in a 3rd-and-10 rather than a 3rd-and-five. But that’s not the point Carpenter was trying to make.

Yet another swing and miss from a Patriots hater.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images