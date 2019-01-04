Former Patriots Ty Law, Richard Seymour Pro Football Hall Of Fame Finalists

The New England Patriots have 19 former players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and two more could possibly be on their way very soon.

Former standouts Ty Law and Richard Seymour were among the 15 modern-era finalists for the Class of 2019, it was announced on Thursday.

A lockdown corner for the Pats from 1995-2004, Law also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Denver Broncos. He won three Super Bowls with the Pats and was named All-Pro twice. He picked off 53 passes in his 15-year NFL career.

Seymour also won three Super Bowls during his time in New England. He made seven Pro Bowls, including two with the Oakland Raiders. The defensive end totaled 496 tackles and 57.5 sacks in a 12-year career.

The others finalists are tight end Tony Gonzalez, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James, safety Ed Reed, safety Steve Atwater, cornerback Champ Bailey, safety John Lynch, offensive tackle Tony Boselli, center Kevin Mawae, offensive guard Alan Faneca, offensive guard Steve Hutchinson, coach Don Coryell and coach Tom Flores.

The modern-era finalists will be trimmed from 15 to 10, then from 10 to 5 on Feb. 2. The five finalists must receive 80 percent of the votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images