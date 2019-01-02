Free Agent Bryce Harper Had Some Interesting Company On New Year’s Eve

We’ve reached New Year’s Day, which means in about a month and a half pitchers and catchers will begin to report to spring training.

That means there’s a pretty good likelihood of everyone knowing Bryce Harper’s next landing spot over the next few weeks — barring a J.D. Martinez-type scenario. With Harper and Manny Machado, the two biggest free agents entering this offseason, still unsigned, speculation continues to run rampant as to where they will end up.

And if you’re into conspiracies, then you probably should know who Harper and his wife spent New Year’s Eve with.

Look who rang the new year in together 👀 (via @Jess__Bryant) pic.twitter.com/9Hp8hhbxII — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) January 1, 2019

Yep, that’s Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant and his wife.

Harper and Bryant have been friends since childhood, so it’s not exactly a shock they would spend one of the biggest party nights of the year together. But since Harper has been linked to the Cubs, seeing him with one of its biggest stars certainly must make Chicago fans a little giddy.

Of course, this very well could be nothing. But hey, work always is better when you’re surrounded by people you like.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images