Great Effort From Danton Heinen Results In Bruins Goal Vs. Rangers

Danton Heinen put his two-way abilities on full display Saturday night.

Late in the first period of the Boston Bruins’ tilt with the New York Rangers at TD Garden, Heinen got the Bruins on the board first.

After some good defensive pressure at the blue line by Heinen, the puck went deep into Boston’s offensive zone to Rangers defenseman Brett Howden. Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson then provided a quality forecheck and stripped Howden of the puck.

Upon securing possession, Forsbacka Karlsson found Heinen with a pass as the winger went dashing toward the net, and he one-timed the puck home for a 1-0 lead.

