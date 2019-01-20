Greg Hardy Randomly Brings Up Tom Brady After Getting DQ’d In UFC Debut

Greg Hardy did a lot and said a lot Saturday night at Barclays Center.

The former NFL star had a bizarre UFC debut, earning a disqualification after illegally kneeing Allen Crowder in the head during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night 143. It was the first loss of Hardy’s professional MMA career.

“I take full responsibility,” Hardy said during his post-fight press conference, via MMAJunkie. “It’s not something I did on purpose. Anybody that’s ever met me, or been around me, knows that’s something I wouldn’t do.

“I just wish we could go back and go into the third round.”

Given Saturday night’s result, coupled with Hardy’s alleged history of domestic abuse, some are saying this is just who Hardy is. But the 30-year-old rejects that notion.

And if you don’t believe him, you can go talk to New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, apparently.

“Show me one time I’ve ever cheated in my life,” Hardy said. “Show me one other lineman or one of their favorite quarterbacks in history that I’ve ever cheated against. Go ask Tom Brady if I cheated when I sacked him.

“I’m not a cheater. That’s not on my record. That’s not on my résumé. Thirty years of life, not one time. Not one time have you ever asked me a question, and I’ve lied to you. Not one time have you ever seen me stand up here, and I told you it wasn’t my fault. I was there. I did it. It’s my responsibility. I’m a grown man. That’s my character.”

Despite all of Hardy’s baggage, UFC president Dana White was impressed with the former Carolina Panther and Dallas Cowboy, and intends to reward him with another fight. No word yet on when that could take place.

As for Brady, he and the Patriots are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. The winner will represent the conference in Super Bowl LIII.

Perhaps Brady will field questions about Hardy during Super Bowl Media Day, should New England upset the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

