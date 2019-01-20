Henrik Lundqvist Makes Nice Save On Chris Wagner In Bruins’ Loss To Rangers

Henrik Lundqvist is among the best goalies in league history, and he made that clear Saturday night.

The New York Rangers netminder earned his 446th career victory with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, and that result bumps Lundqvist into sixth place for most wins by a goaltender in NHL history.

One of Lundqvist’s key stops came on Bruins winger Chris Wagner. After Sean Kuraly made a nice pass at the blue line, Wagner came dashing into the attacking zone with space and uncorked a hard shot right at Lundqvist. The 36-year-old stood tall though and made a nice glove save.

To see the stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images