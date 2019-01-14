Here’s How Tom Brady Has Fared As Betting Underdog In Playoff Career

For the first time in six years, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be underdogs in the playoffs.

After dispatching of the Los Angeles Chargers, 41-28, in the AFC Divisional Round, the Patriots will head to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game as 3-point underdogs.

The last time Brady and the Patriots were underdogs? The 2013 AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos. In fact, the 41-year-old quarterback only has been an underdog in the playoffs six times prior to this Sunday’s showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

So, how has Brady fared as a dog in his playoff career? The results have been mixed.

2013 AFC Championship Game — New England Patriots (+5) at Denver Broncos

The Broncos controlled the game from the opening kickoff en route to a 26-16 win. Brady threw for 277 yards and one touchdown, while Peyton Manning torched New England’s defense for 400 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

2006 AFC Championship Game — New England Patriots (+3) at Indianapolis Colts

New England jumped out to a 21-6 halftime lead, but the Patriots were outscored 32-13 in the second half as the Colts advanced to the Super Bowl. Brady threw for 282 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the loss.

2006 AFC Divisional Round — New England Patriots (+4.5) at San Diego Chargers

Brady threw three interceptions, but Troy Brown stripped Marlon McCree after the safety’s fourth-quarter interception to give the Patriots new life. Brady hit Reche Caldwell for a 4-yard strike and Kevin Faulk ran in the two-point conversion to tie the score with 4:36 to play. Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 31-yard field goal with 1:10 left to give New England a 24-21 win.

2005 AFC Divisional Round — New England Patriots (+3) at Denver Broncos

The Patriots turned the ball over five times and Jake Plummer led the Broncos to a 27-13 win in Denver. Brady threw for 341 yards but was picked off twice in the loss.

Super Bowl XXXVI — New England Patriots (+14) vs. St. Louis Rams

Brady and the Patriots stunned “The Greatest Show On Turf” to become the second biggest underdogs to win a Super Bowl title. After the Rams tied the game with 1:30 to play, Brady got the Patriots into field goal range and Adam Vinatieri hit a 48-yard try to give New England the Lombardi Trophy.

2001 AFC Championship Game — New England Patriots (+10) at Pittsburgh Steelers

This game technically counts since Brady was the starting quarterback when the game began, but he left the game in the second quarter with an injured ankle and Drew Bledsoe led the Patriots to a 24-17 win.

