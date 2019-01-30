Here’s Wade Phillips’ Unique Plan To Stop Tom Brady In Super Bowl

Few people have had success slowing down Tom Brady over the years, but Wade Phillips has had his moments.

In nine games against Phillips-coached defenses, the New England Patriots quarterback is completing just 58.1 percent of his passes, while averaging 7.1 yards per attempt and compiling a passer rating of 91.2. He has also thrown for 21 touchdowns and only seven interceptions so it hasn’t been all bad for Brady.

Phillips, though, isn’t going to rest on past experience in his preparation for the Los Angeles Rams’ showdown with Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. He knows he’s going to have to pull out all the stops, so he’s devised a unique strategy for slowing down the 41-year-old quarterback.

I asked Wade Phillips about planning for Tom Brady in the postseason and what’s the plan this time around. He told me his plan is to get an earpiece with Tony Romo in it to tell him what’s going to happen before each play. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2019

Touche, Wade.

In Brady’s last two starts against a Phillips-led defense, the veteran defensive coordinator was able to harass Brady with the Denver Broncos fierce pass rush. In 2016, the Broncos held Brady to 188 yards passing and in the 2015 AFC Championship Game, Brady completed only 48.2 percent of his passes and was picked off twice in a loss.

It certainly doesn’t look like Phillips needs that much help, but Romo was lights our predicting plays during the AFC Championship Game, so that might not be a bad backup plan.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images