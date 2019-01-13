Here’s What Philip Rivers Wants To See In Patriots-Chiefs AFC Title Game

FOXBORO — The Los Angeles Chargers are no stranger to the two teams meeting in this season’s AFC Championship Game.

The Chargers had their 2018 season ended Sunday afternoon by the New England Patriots, who cruised to their eighth consecutive AFC Title Game by virtue of a 41-28 win at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots now will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who split their regular-season series with the Chargers but still narrowly managed to secure the AFC West title and the top seed in the conference.

As such, some Chargers players, like offensive tackle Russell Okung, admitted after Sunday’s game that they won’t be tuning in when New England and Kansas City battle at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday. Quarterback Philip Rivers, on the other hand, will be watching, albeit with a comical rooting interest.

“I mean, I’ll watch it. I hope they play for about three days,” Rivers said. “Really, I hope it lasts three days and they finally just call it a draw.”

Now that would be quite the affair.

While we have a feeling the Patriots and Chiefs will be able to complete their highly anticipated matchup in just one evening, it wouldn’t be shocking to see a rather lengthy contest. Given both teams’ high-powered offenses, we could be in store for a good ole’ fashioned shootout.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports