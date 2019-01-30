Hornets Vs. Celtics Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Celtics got back in the win column Monday against the Brooklyn Nets, and they’ll now turn their attention to the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston on Wednesday will welcome the Hornets to TD Garden in what will be the third of four matchups between the two Eastern Conference sides this season.

The Celtics and Hornets thus far have split the season series, with the home team winning on both occasions. Kemba Walker historically has carved up the C’s, and they’ll have their hands even more full with the Charlotte star as Kyrie Irving will miss his second straight game due to a hip injury.

Here’s how to watch Hornets vs. Celtics online:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports