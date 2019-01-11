How Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots-Chargers Matchup Will Play Out

Anything can happen when it comes to playoff football, but Colin Cowherd seems to have a pretty good idea of what’s going to take place Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots will host the Los Angeles Chargers in a highly anticipated divisional-round matchup. While Cowherd is willing to concede that the Chargers probably are the more talented team, “The Herd” host still likes the Patriots’ chances of advancing to their eighth straight AFC Championship Game.

"New England is 97-8 at home when they score first… The West Coast team traveling out East again will be a little unsettled initially. New England jumps on them early then holds them off."@ColinCowherd tells you exactly how Chargers-Patriots will unfold pic.twitter.com/8PxEKcYY5Z — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 10, 2019

It’s certainly tough to pick against the Patriots at home. New England is a perfect 8-0 at Gillette this season and has experienced remarkable success in playoff tilts in Foxboro dating back to 2001. But if there’s any team that could defy this trend, it might just be the Chargers, who have yet to lose outside of Los Angeles on the campaign.

But if the Bolts start off sluggish like Cowherd expects them to, their season and Super Bowl hopes likely will come to a halt in short order.

