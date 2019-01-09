Is This The Most Disrespectful Home Run Pimp Job In Baseball History?

If you’re one of those grumpy baseball fans who despises over-the-top home run celebrations, then the Venezuela Winter League is not for you.

Example A: What Willians Astudillo did Tuesday night.

The Minnesota Twins catcher hit a clutch, go-ahead homer in the eighth inning of his team’s postseason victory. And as soon as Astudillo made contact, he dropped to his knees, put the bat under his chin and admired the ball in one of the most (awesomely) disrespectful home run pimp jobs you’ll ever see.

Check this out:

Willians Astudillo may have broken every single one of baseball's unwritten rules on one home run 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LD6e73C1Eh — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2019

Good lord.

Astudillo might just be the swaggiest player in the game. His no-look pickoff throws, for example, are particularly entertaining.

The 27-year-old Venezuelan slashed .316/.360/.481 with eight homers in 55 winter ball regular-season games.

Thumbnail photo via Jordan Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images