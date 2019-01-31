Jabari Bird Facing More Charges From September Domestic Violence Incident

Jabari Bird is facing new charges stemming from his September domestic violence case against his girlfriend.

The Boston Celtics guard appeared in Brighton Municipal Court on Wednesday and plead not guilty to witness intimidation and threatening to commit a crime, according to The Boston Globe. Court documents say the 24-year-old told his girlfriend, “tell anyone about this, I don’t care where you are I’ll find you and kill you.”

Disturbing details from the September altercation quickly came to light after Bird’s arrest. The guard allegedly strangled his girlfriend to a point where she lost consciousness. Once the victim regained consciousness, he kicked her repeatedly in the stomach, and threw her against a wall before trapping her in a bathroom in his home.

The Celtics released a statement in September saying the the league, rather than the team, will deal with the matter.

Boston has yet to waive Bird in wake of the charges, likely because if it does, the team would need to pay his $1.35 million guaranteed. But because the NBA is handling the matter, the contract could be voided.

Bird’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 13.

