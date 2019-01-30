Jackie MacMullan Not Buying Kyrie Irving-LeBron James Reunion Rumors

While Anthony Davis rumors are running rampant, so too (lately, at least) are some murmurs about Kyrie Irving.

The Boston Celtics star is set to become a free agent this offseason, and though he gave a verbal commitment to return to Boston, some recent interactions with LeBron James have suggested the two have patched things up. Things came to a head Tuesday, when a report from Bleacher Report’s Ric Bucher indicated Irving is genuinely interested in reuniting with James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

But for ESPN’s Jackie MacMullan, who arguably has the best intel on Irving and the Celtics in the business, she’s not putting any stock in it.

“I will say this, there is some frustration from Kyrie Irving,” MacMullan said on “Around The Horn,” as transcribed by MassLive. Of course there is, because this team is not performing the way he had hoped and he is carrying a huge load, and he doesn’t want to be the James Harden of New England, OK. But, it’s January. He hasn’t made any kind of seismic decision like that. And let’s say even if he is a little unhappy and a little unsure, don’t you think bringing Anthony Davis aboard may quell all of those fears or concerns for Kyrie Irving? So, I don’t put any stock in it. Sorry.”

Indeed, the Celtics have not performed up to expectations so far this season. But they seem to be rounding into form, and a deep playoff run certainly could reinforce to Irving why he indicated that desire to stay in the first place.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images