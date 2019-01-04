Jake DeBrusk Puts Bruins Ahead 2-1 With Redirect Shot Vs. Flames

Jake DeBrusk continues to be a force for the Bruins.

The Boston winger netted his 12th goal of the season during the first period of a 1-1 game against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The B’s responded with two goals after Calgary jumped out to a 1-0 lead, with DeBrusk redirecting a David Krejci shot to get past Flames netminder Mike Smith for the teams’ first lead of the night.

To see the goal, check out the Amica Coverage Cam video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports